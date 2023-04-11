'A place they can call home': New Calgary facility offers mental health and addiction supports

The province says a new facility in northeast Calgary is now providing spaces for Albertans suffering from mental health and addictions issues that are "safe, comfortable and welcoming."

The 96-suite building, called AgeCare SkyPointe II, is a joint venture between Alberta Health Services (AHS) and AgeCare.

The facility includes 64 long-term complex mental health beds and 32 specialized mental health rehabilitation beds that are set up to provide care for adults.

All of the clients are offered care from psychiatrists, family physicians, AHS mental health professionals, protective services and AgeCare support staff.

Health Minister Jason Copping says the new building reflects the provincial government's pledge to help those suffering from addiction and mental health issues.

"Alberta's government is committed to transforming the continuing care system throughout the province to meet residents' evolving needs both now and in the future," he said in a statement.

Soon, AgeCare SkyPointe II will offer other programs to help clients, such as vocational training studios, a fitness facility, a library, a computer lab, an arts and crafts room, an outdoor recreation area with a basketball court and a resident garden.

"Through the specialized mental health services available at AgeCare SkyPointe II, more Albertans will be able to receive the care they need in a place they can call home," said Nicholas Milliken, Alberta's minister of mental health and addiction.

AHS says this facility can also indicate how much more these services can enhance health care.

"This new space will enable AHS to improve patient and family experiences while reducing unplanned mental health readmissions and increasing capacity at acute care sites by providing a space for individuals who are coming from long-term stays in hospitals or the community," said Mauro Chies, AHS president and CEO.

Similar programs are also enjoying success at other long-term care facilities in Calgary such as Carewest Rouleau Manor and Carewest Signal Pointe.