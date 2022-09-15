'A place to belong': Music Education Day highlights mental, social benefits of music for students

On the first ever Music Education Day in Saskatchewan, educators and psychologists are highlighting the many benefits that music has on the minds of students.

Proclaimed by the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Music Educators Association (SMEA), the day is meant to shine light on the importance of music within schools.

“Music is in every building and is very important to the lives of every student,” Katlyn Redding, the president of the SMEA, said.

“We need to do a fabulous job, like today, advocating and showing everyone it’s there.”

Redding said music offers many students a sense of community they may not otherwise find in school.

“Inside the band room, the music room, the drama club - music especially - is a home for kids. They find a place to belong and they find people like them,” Redding said.

Psychologist Devin Seghers said science has proven the effects that music has on brain development.

“A student who learns a musical instrument, or takes music or choral, that for the brain it prevents mental anguish later in life, especially during the teen years. It alleviates anxiety,” he said.

“We have discovered that they are also a full year academically ahead of their peers that have not enrolled in music.”

Some educators, including Jennifer McAllister, say music has expanded within schools in Saskatchewan over the past several years.

“Really quality music programs and really skilled music teachers have a lot of resources at their finger tips,” she said.

“[Music] is good for us our whole life, so an investment in music education in young people is an investment in wellbeing for people for their whole life.”