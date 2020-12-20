A positive case of COVID-19 was identified at three London area schools by Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Saturday.

Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) confirms the cases are at Eagle Heights Public School, West Oaks French Immersion Public School and AB Lucas Secondary School.

“Thames Valley wishes to assure the community that all staff, parents and guardians of affected school communities were immediately notified,” TVDSB says in a release.

Health unit is investigating cases to identify close contacts, only those contacted by the health unit are considered to be at risk and will be advised to quarantine for a period of 14 days.

On Friday, Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) confirmed COVID-19 cases at two elementary schools in the region.

A positive case of COVID-19 was identified at Westmount Public school and Plattsville and District Public School by Middlesex-London Health Unit.

All cases are isolating at home for a period of 14 days.