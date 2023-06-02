A possible break in the sunshine and heat

For the first time in a while, there's a chance of rain showers in the London and area forecast.

The temperature starts out warm on Friday around 22 C and continues upwards by late afternoon, reaching a high of 31 C.

"We have some showers on the way, potential for a bit of light rainfall with a weak front coming through our area on Saturday," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. "The probability of rain just a 40 per cent chance... slight risk for rain on Sunday and temperatures heading into next week will be a bit cooler."

Here's a look at the full forecast

Friday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Low 19.

Saturday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 24.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.