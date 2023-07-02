A powerful storm, worsening air quality and a riverside staple closes its doors: Top 5 Windsor stories this week

A powerful storm rips through the region, worsening air quality worries residents, construction moves forward at Gordie Howe Bridge, a west end encampment causes concern and a riverside staple closes its doors.

A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.

Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimball said the radar showed a very linear shape of a thunderstorm line, consistent with a downburst. The peak of the storm happened around 6:45 Sunday night. He said wind gusts locally could be as high as 90 or 100 km/h, but was measured at Windsor Airport at 80 km/h.

One of the places caught in the storm’s path of destruction was the Windsor neighborhood of Forest Glade.

“I looked down the road and there were trees across the street and shingles flying,” said Dawn Horvat, a Forest Glade resident. “It was quite wild for a few minutes there.”

The worst wildfire season in Canada is causing concern in Windsor, Ont. as a thick blanket of smoke rolled into the region Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for most of southwestern Ontario including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent that warned high levels of air pollution were expected due to smoke from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec.

“It's scary. It really is,” said Windsor resident Annette Donnelly.

“I'm scared for my grandchildren. I'm scared for my son. He's not feeling well. He had cancer aspiration. And now we want him to stay in the house because you don't know what the air quality is going to do.”

The Gordie Howe Bridge is almost at peak height as bridge decking starts to creep across the river, setting the stage for a busy summer of construction on both sides of the Detroit River.

Workers at the Gordie Howe Bridge are moving at an all out pace.

“We're definitely at the busiest construction period that we've had to date,” said Heather Grondin, the vice president of corporate affairs and external relations for the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

Two thousand people are currently working across all four project components, said Grondin, in an effort to get the bridge built on time.

Jason Roadie has lived in the Sandwich Town neighbourhood of Windsor for 14 years, but said quality of life on his street has plummeted after a homeless encampment popped up a few blocks away.

“We’ve had issues with property getting stolen around here, so one night I followed the guy and that’s when I came across this homeless encampment,” Roadie told CTV News Wednesday.

He said that was three months ago, but the encampment is still there, despite he and his neighbour lodging numerous complaints.

“I’ve called the city because it’s on city property, 311, I called the mayor’s office,” said Roadie.

He said he saw outreach workers pay the site a visit, but still those living at the site remain.

George Karatzias started his interview with CTV News by saying, “It's a sad day. I'd like to thank everybody in Riverside.” Before he could finish his last word, Karatzias was overcome by emotion, “It's been a hell of a ride. I tell ya. It's 33 years. You know, I'm gonna miss it.”

Friends and customers have been dropping in to pay homage to a restaurant that opened at the corner of Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street East in the 1950’s.

“All the memories,” said Jimi St. John. “Myself being 45 years old, [I’ve] been going there for 25, almost 30 years. Minor hockey, go after a game in Riverside. The family would hit up the tavern.”

Lynn Trudeau wondered, “Where do we go?” when asked about the closing. She said Riverside Tavern has a vibe similar to the TV show Cheers, where everybody knows your name, “Just the comradery. The pizza yeah, but mostly the people that are here.”