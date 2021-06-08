'A province left in mourning': Premier Doug Ford attends vigil for Muslim family struck in deadly targeted attack

Premier Doug Ford attended a vigil Tuesday evening for a Muslim family run down in London, Ont. Sunday in an attack police said was hate-motivated.

“On behalf of the people of Ontario, of a province left in mourning, I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the Afzaal and Salman families,” Ford said, as he addressed the thousands of mourners in attendance at the London Muslim Mosque.

“This type of racism and terrorism cannot and will not be tolerated. We must stand united against it. It must be condemned in the strongest terms. And those who commit this type of evil must and will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Four members of the same family were killed in the attack. Their nine-year-old son survived, but remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A statement released to the media by a family spokesperson identified the deceased as Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumna, and Salman Afzaal's mother.

Ford’s comments come as the province temporarily lifted COVID-19 restrictions to allow the grieving community in London, Ont. to gather for the ceremony.

The province's lieutenant governor and chair of cabinet signed off on a special regulation change Tuesday afternoon that allowed for the outdoor gathering. The vigil's capacity was based on the number of attendees that could maintain a two-metre distance and every person in attendance was required to wear a mask or face covering.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other federal leaders, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca were also in attendance.

Police have charged Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack.