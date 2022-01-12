'A punch in the gut': Victoria senior seeks help building secure shed after mobility scooter damaged in theft attempt

A Victoria senior is asking for your help after a string of bad luck events took away her ability to move around the city.

Beth Core, 64, had her keys and wallet stolen last Wednesday while she was out shopping. Then on Sunday, she went to check on her mobility scooter, which she keeps locked up in a secure garage under her apartment building.

At first glance, Core knew something was wrong and was shocked by what she saw.

"It was like a punch in the gut," says the 64-year-old who lives on disability and relies on her motorized scooter to get around.

Thieves had used the stolen keys to gain access to the garage and tried to steal her scooter.

Attempts to remove multiple chains and locks securing the scooter to a metal post were unsuccessful.

But, the mobility device was left heavily damaged and unusable by the attempts.

Once the scooter is repaired, she hopes to raise money to stop this from happening again.

"I have a dream of coming into my parking spot and having a seven-foot shed that I can put a ramp up to and drive in," says Core. "And lock (the scooter) up inside, then shut the door and lock it; and hopefully have an alarm on that lock."

The Victoria artist moved here 21 years ago after falling in love with the city. She suffers from severe rheumatoid arthritis and other health conditions which limits her mobility and the use of her hands.

She has been given permission to have a shed in her parking stall by building management.

Core hopes someone with the skills, knowledge and materials can build her a sturdy, secure shed to park her scooter in.

Due to her disability, she relies on government funding for rent and food, leaving her with little to no money for a shed.

Core and a friend are in the process of setting up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the project.

She says she is appreciative of any help or support she can get to help build the shed.

If you are able to help the senior with her dream, you can contact her at Bethcore@hotmail.com

CTV Vancouver Island will update this article with her GoFundMe page information when it becomes available.