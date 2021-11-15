A.R. Kaufman Public School to get new name
A.R. Kaufman Public School is the latest location added to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s list of renaming local schools as the legacy of historical figures come into question.
A.R. Kaufman generated debate amongst trustees at Monday night’s Waterloo Region School Board meeting.
“Kaufman was known to arrange for sterilizations that targeted working-class employees, the poor and those with physical or mental disabilities,” said Crissa Hill, area 6 superintendent.
There has also been ongoing discussions to rename Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School and Ryerson Public School.
It comes after a committee identified the three schools as high priorities to warrant a name change.
Former A.R. Kaufman student and trustee Mike Ramsay says he’s not sure about the change.
“I just don’t think right now that I have a lot of confidence in the information that we’re getting so I will be abstaining when it comes time to vote,” he said.
All three schools will be responsible for choosing a new name, but it’s unclear how soon that will happen.
-
Abbotsford schools closed Tuesday, following flooding and evacuationsSchools in Abbotsford, B.C., will be closed for a second day Tuesday as the area deals with flooding following an intense fall storm.
-
Families forced to deal with cancelled bus routes in SudburyAs COVID-19 rages in Sudbury, more and more families are being affected by bus cancellations and potential contact with cases.
-
Jarome Iginla leads pandemic class in Hockey Hall of FameJarome Iginla headlined the five players and one executive enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night -- a year later than originally intended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Here's how Albertans can add their COVID-19 vaccine record to Google PayAlbertans can add their COVID-19 vaccination proof to their Android device or Google Pay application for ease of access.
-
'A step in the right direction': City develops decade long-term poverty reduction planA new poverty reduction document is up for consideration in Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba-developed protocol providing treatment to lung cancer patients with delayed surgeriesA Manitoba-made medical innovation is helping lung cancer patients who have had their surgeries delayed due to the pandemic.
-
Program offers cheap rent for businesses to set up in downtown SudburyThe Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association has launched a unique new program called Zero Vacancy Downtown.
-
Track washout to blame for partial derailment of train in B.C.: CN RailThe mudslides and flash flooding reported across southern British Columbia during an intense fall storm also had an impact on a national railway over the weekend.
-
New development approved for Uptown WaterlooCouncil approved a zoning bylaw amendment Monday night that would see a new 22-storey mixed-use building in Uptown Waterloo.