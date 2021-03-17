As Alberta’s COVID-19 variant cases rise the top doctor is encouraging vigilance in public health measures and a continued press on vaccinations.

The province’s chief medical officer of health said that active variant cases of concern made up about 11 per cent of the active cases in Alberta as of Tuesday.

“While we've prevented any significant spread in Alberta so far, the percentage of variants in our active cases is rising,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“The toll that variants have taken on the U.K., Italy and other countries are a cautionary tale that we must continue to take very seriously.”

She explained that every positive case is being screened for variants of concern, which include strains identified in U.K. (the B.1.1.7 strain), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1) which appear to spread faster.

“There is a race between the variants, and the vaccines,” said Hinshaw, adding that other measures are being used to address the concern.

“Our aggressive screening, dedicated contact tracing and other measures have been buying time for the vaccines to work.”

She said that the vaccines Alberta is currently using are expected to protect against the major variant so far detected in the province.

“We do know that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are effective against the B.1.1.7. variant of concern that is most common in Alberta. The Moderna vaccine functions in an equivalent way to Pfizer so is also expected to be effective.”

The province now includes new variant data on its online dashboard to help keep Albertans informed.

Hinshaw continued her call for people to wash their hands, wear masks, limit in-person interactions and stay home when sick.

“The health measures in place work against variants, it's just up to us to keep on following them.”