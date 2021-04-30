A rainy end to April in Ottawa, with periods of snow possible

April showers will soak the capital on the final day of the month, with the possibility of snow covering the blooming tulips.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for rain all day. The temperature will fall to plus 1C Friday afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of snow or rain ending near midnight then clearing. The low will be -4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 9.

Sunshine is in the forecast for the first weekend of May.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, with a high of 10 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 17 C.

There is a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 5 C.