A real fall classic: 17K cases of Girl Guide cookies arrive in Calgary

First it was the return of the pumpkin spice latte. Now another fall classic treat is back for the season.

Close to 17,000 cases of the Girl Guides classic chocolate mint cookies arrived in Calgary Saturday morning.

The special delivery amounts to 204,000 boxes of cookies and many volunteers were on hand to pack their cars and trucks with the delicious goodies.

Girl Guides will be out and about over the next few months selling the tasty treats with proceeds going towards group programs and activities.

Mmmm mint is coming back! ��✨



Girl Guide cookie season is almost here! Stay tuned to find out where and when you can satisfy your sweet tooth with our famous chocolatey mint cookies. ��



Every box of cookies sold supports girl empowerment in your community! pic.twitter.com/XLk9tbwP1F

"We've been selling cookies since 1927," said Girl Guides media relations advisor Megan Velinky. "It's super-important to us because it's our main fundraiser. So without the funds from these cookies, we don't have the opportunities to take the girls out to camps like Crocus that happened in Manitoba this summer, or taking girls to Switzerland to one of the world centers out there and even just getting them to do activities that they've never done before."

The Girl Guides chocolate mint cookie campaign runs until Nov.30.

The traditional vanilla and chocolate cookies return in the spring.