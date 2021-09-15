'A real hit': Snowbirds take flight above Stratford for drive-in airshow

Canadian Forces Snowbirds took to the sky above Stratford on Wednesday for a drive-in airshow.

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson estimated about 4,000 people attended the show at the airport, while hundreds of others lined nearby roads.

The Snowbirds departed from the Waterloo Region Airport at 4:30 p.m. and five minutes later were flying high above the Festival City, performing looping manoeuvres and even a head-on pass at 1,000 km/h.

The drive-in air show was put on by the city to raise money for the Stratford Warriors Junior B hockey team.

The Snowbirds say so far, the drive-in style of air show has been a hit.

"It's been a real hit for audiences, shade and air condition and they can bring snacks, it's great," said Captain Erik Temple.

Big crowd at the air show in @StratfordON aa nice stunt show to warm up before the @CFSnowbirds pic.twitter.com/5rY0jLOids