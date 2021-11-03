'A real life treasure hunt': Krazy Binz opens in Saskatoon

Hundreds of people are flocking to the new Krazy Binz in Saskatoon, trying to find deals by rummaging through bins.

A variety of items are on display ranging from water balloons to $1,500 jewelry, laptops and Nintendo Switches.

“We buy products from major online retailers and we get them in big bales and we just cut open the boxes and bring them into the stores,” said district manager of Krazy Binz, Jesse Vogt.

Every day the prices change, with all items in the bins marked at the same price. Boxes are replenished on Saturday and not filled up again throughout the week.

On Saturday items are $25, dropping to $20 on Sunday, $15 on Monday, $10 on Tuesday, $5 Wednesday, $3 Thursday and $1 on Friday.

“It’s basically like a real life treasure hunt,” said Vogt.

The store held its grand opening on Saturday.

“It’s been crazy busy. We’ve had everyone come from all over. We’ve had people come from four, five hours away,” Vogt said.

In addition to COVID-19 protocols customers must follow, the store has several other rules. Customers are limited to one big expensive item on Saturdays.

“You couldn’t purchase two laptops, you couldn’t purchase two drones. It’s just to make it fair for everyone,” Vogt said.

It's also asking that customers don’t open any products or remove packaging, but if a customer is worried about an item, they can flag an employee who will.

The store asks customers to test products before they are purchased as all sales are finale.

Other Krazy Binz across the country have also attracted similar attention from customers.

On Saturday, Krazy Binz will be expanding in the province, opening up a store in Regina.

BUYER BEWARE

Among the hundreds of customers who were there when the store opened on Wednesday was seasoned reselling expert Richard Brayshaw.

“I thought there would be a lot of potential here. Huge volume to look at but I can already see the game that needs to be played.”

He thinks the trick for those looking to get a solid deal is to hold out for certain items until later in the week.

“I’m probably more inclined to come back in 48 hours and buy them for a dollar because there’s such volume.

“I think a person has to really be cautious, it’s kind of a feeding frenzy right now, a lot of hype, people are excited, it’s something new.”

During his time at the store Brayshaw would scan items through apps like eBay seller app, Amazon reseller app, Worthpoint and Google Lens to check its value.

He was able to show CTV News a video game which retails for less than $5, the price for Wednesday.