'A real little gem': City, province unveil new pathways project at Logan Green Park
Logan Green Park celebrated its official opening Thursday, aligning with Parks and Recreation Month.
Construction on the project began in summer of 2021, with work including retrofitting and upgrading an existing stretch of just over 2.2 kilometres from pathway to pavement, along with the installation of solar lights.
The total project cost sits at roughly $833,000, with $331,063 coming from the federal government, $277,602 from the province, along with the city covering the additional roughly $233,000.
“It’s an important investment,” said Premier Scott Moe.
“It’s a place for families to come and spend some time … it’s a beautiful greenspace, worthwhile investment improving the quality of life for the folks that live in Yorkton.”
Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley said the project makes everything different, and for the better in Yorkton.
“We all use it, so this has become a real little gem for us as well,” he said.
The project also makes the trails more accessible, and offers an active mode of transportation for some in the city.
