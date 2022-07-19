'A really great experience': Yorkton water sports athlete gears up for kayaking at Canada Summer Games

A Yorkton teenager is excited to compete with the Team Saskatchewan canoe/kayak team in the Canada Summer Games.

“I think it’s going to be a really great experience,” said 17-year-old Elia Bolme.

Bolme qualified for Team Sask. in May when she placed fourth overall.

Bolme has been kayaking since she was 11. She stumbled into the sport seven years ago when her friend needed an extra person on their Saskatchewan Games team.

“I’ve always really loved water sports,” she explained.

“So I was like, ‘sure, let’s try it.’”

She competed in her first ever kayak competition, with only a single month of experience.

Regardless, she ended up taking home four medals. After that first competition, she was officially hooked.

Bolme continued to train with the Yorkton Canoe Kayak Club (YCKC).

YCKC head coach Jessica Riley explained that it’s amazing to see Bolme’s growth.

According to Riley, Bolme started as “small” and unsure of her abilities. However, she gradually became a “strong athlete,” to the point where Bolme doesn’t need her as much.

Riley said the athlete’s success inspired many of the younger YCKC members, especially 11-year-old Lily Whitney.

“I really look up to her,” Whitney said. “She’s a great role model to everyone.”

Bolme will compete in the Canada Summer games in August. The competition will be held in the Niagara region, where according to the Canada Games Council, the event will feature about 5,000 athletes and 18 sports, according to the Canada Games Council.