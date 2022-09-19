'A really important cause': Manitobans return to in-person Terry Fox Run

The Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday in nearly 600 communities across Canada, including here in Winnipeg, marking the first time since 2019 that the run was held in person.

Walkers, runners, and even rollers gathered at Assiniboine Park on Sunday to honour the late Terry Fox, along with those in their own lives who have battled cancer.

For those whose lives have been touched by cancer, Sunday’s event was extra meaningful.

"This year, I lost a close friend of mine to cancer. That inspired me to do [the Terry Fox Run],” said Tony Falcetta, who participated in Sunday’s event.

This year is the first time the Terry Fox Foundation has been able to host in-person runs since the start of the pandemic -- a fact not lost on participants and volunteers.

"It's amazing to be back in person. There is just so much amazing energy here,” said volunteer Maxime Bruce.

“It's just really wonderful to see people and everyone's smiling faces and get outside on such a beautiful day."

Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope -- an attempt to run across Canada to raise funds for cancer research -- began in 1980.

It's a journey he never finished. However, his legacy still resonates with many.

"When he was laying in his hospital bed, he was looking around and realized something has to be done to try and make difference with the children in his ward," said Kim Walker, volunteer organizer.

Now in its 42nd year, thousands have been inspired to do the annual Terry Fox Run.

On Sept. 23, schools across the country will also join in on that number.

"I know I grew up with memories of doing the Terry Fox Run at school, so I think we are creating the next generation of participants and it's a really important cause,” said Jenna Lachance Marchak, Manitoba-Saskatchewan school development officer for the Terry Fox Foundation.

It's a poignant, yet hopeful, moment for those who have seen what cancer can do.

"I signed Terry Fox's poster and just said it's been a long wait but we're back now and we’re going to be back to stay," said Patrick Bend, who participated in the terry fox run this weekend.

To date, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million for cancer research.