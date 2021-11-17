A reasonably average November week in Calgary
…Aaand scene. Wild weather from the clipper has moved right along and become a problem well to the east of us; we're left instead with calm conditions for a little while, as our upper air flow will work between a high-pressure ridge today, and primarily zonal flow thereafter.
The high pressure ridge today will feature a dose of northwesterly wind aloft, so our temperatures won't reach seasonal (3.5 C), but fair conditions will still dominate. Thursday will involve some wind, but nothing like Tuesday; westerly gusts will promote warming and push us above seasonal, though not by much.
Friday, we'll calm it down again, with Saturday now shifted to promote a second rush of westerly wind; the initial projections for a steep trough digging in and opening a cold front have left us for now. We'll aim for another above-seasonal day, with a drastic swell of cooling late in the day and overnight bringing us a chillier Sunday. Projections that offered up precipitation and high wind gusts have fallen away – there's still a shot at precipitation and wind, but it's moved later into the day.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: clear, low -5 C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy, west wind 30-40 km/h
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -5 C
Friday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -8 C
Saturday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: windy, cloudy, chance of snow, low -13 C
Sunday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -7
Elaine went full film noir in our photo of the day! This was in Midnapore.
