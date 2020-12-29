'Tis the season to be jolly: A record 39 holiday songs have dominated this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart, including nine holiday tunes in the Top 10. Windsor police continue to investigate death in city’s west end The Major Crime Branch of the Windsor Police Service is investigating a death after officers found a woman dead inside a west end residence. Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny With cases surging, Timiskaming Health Unit to invoke special COVID order With dozens of new cases reported in December alone, the Timiskaming Health Unit is invoking a special order to enforce COVID-19 restrictions in its coverage area.