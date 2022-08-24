'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool

Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool.

In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.

"I don't think it's fiscally responsible to be putting $6 million into a facility, or more than $6 million into a facility, that would have to be closed for a number of months or years even if we do that," Sohi said Wednesday afternoon.

"It is not a decision that any of us takes lightly."

'WE PREFER IT, WARTS AND ALL'

Committee heard from passionate community members on Wednesday who urged them to keep the pool open.

"Everyone is OK with the pool being a little tired and a little worn out," said Kim Clegg, Queen Alexandra Community League's director of planning and development. "As long as it’s safe and it works, we prefer it, warts and all, to no facility."

Councillors maintained they sympathize with the community, but decided to vote for the closure based on the recommendation from administration.

"A regrettable situation. Sorry to disappoint many people but I think the responsible thing to do, both fiscally as well as looking into the future is to make that decision," Sohi said.

The city has spent more than $1 million to maintain the pool since 2015, and on June 29, the pool's heat exchanger broke.

"The function of the facility is inadequate, with extensive deficiencies impacting operations, accessibility, inclusivity and user experience," a city report read.

"The condition of Scona Pool is such that there has been a high probability of multiple system failures, including the structural, mechanical, and electrical systems, for many years."

The replacement Rollie Miles Recreation Centre is being designed by the city, but is not yet funded. On Wednesday, Sohi made a motion to prioritize its funding.

According to the city, there are three other municipal pools within five kilometres or a 15-minute drive of Scona Pool, including Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre, Confederation Leisure Centre, and Kinsmen Sports Centre.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz and Jeremy Thompson