A return to double-digits in Calgary

Shorter articles are fair articles. Yesterday's two shots of the upper air pattern will hold steady for today. The gist: this sustained and pronounced ridge of high pressure aloft is going to receive an injection of warmth. The westerly gradient is going to stick around for a few days, providing a heat budget surplus; more warmth comes in versus the warmth that goes out.

This trend will continue through our overnights, as well, with above-seasonal low temperatures expected, too! (The average low is -5 C at this time of year)

I said yesterday on the noon show to carpe the heck out of these diems, because what we have will not last. Today's daylight total is 9 hours, 36 minutes. By Nov. 30, that will drop off to 8 hours, 24 minutes.

Speaking of daylight, the Daylight Saving Time "fall back" is already here – that would be Sunday. Plan accordingly!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy, gusts in the 40s from the W

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: the clocks "fall back!" Some cloud, low -2 C

Time for our pics of the day:

A tale of two seasons in one province here:

Sherry in Nordegg sent us this pic:

Then, if you recall the earlier snowfall warnings specific to Highway 93, Pat's photo shows a completely different picture:

I love this province.

