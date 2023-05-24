A 'Rex block' is in store for London, Ont. Here's how the weather pattern will impact the region

It may still technically be spring, but London's forecast is already feeling like summer — and it's all thanks to a weather pattern known as a 'Rex block,' which will lead to several consecutive days of sunshine and heat in the Forest City.

At least seven straight days of sunshine is on the way for the London region.

Temperatures will range from 18 C to nearly 30 C between Thursday and next Wednesday.

Clear skies will remain overnight with the coolest night being Thursday, with the potential for frost.

Overnight temperatures remain well above the freezing mark over the weekend and into next week.

A ‘REX BLOCK’ MAKES ITS WAY INTO THE REGION

The region will then be on the receiving end of multiple days of sunshine and soaring temperatures.

According to CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a Rex block, which prevents other weather systems from moving through the region, will set up over the area and remain stationary.

“This type of weather system occurs most often in spring, as high pressure is located north of low pressure and the system remains locked in place,” said Atchison.

Southern Ontario will be on the sunny and dry side of this system and have seven days of sunshine on the way, while warming temperatures are expected and humidity will soar into the low 30s early next week.

The average daytime high for London this time of year is 22 C.

HERE'S A LOOK AT LONDON'S UPCOMING FORECAST

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Friday: Sunny. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 26 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 27 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 28 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.