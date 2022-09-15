'A sad day': Maritimers make plans to watch the Queen’s state funeral

As throngs of mourners line up in London for their final farewells to Queen Elizabeth II, some Maritimers are making their plans for her upcoming state funeral.

For many, that means taking a pause to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch from afar.

"I was born the same year as the Queen’s coronation," says Denis Dineen, a Britsh ex-pat who now runs his own English-style café in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

Even before Monday was declared a national holiday, Dineen had already decided to close Delish Fine Foods for the day, so he and his staff could watch the state funeral.

"It's strange, but we celebrated the (platinum) jubilee," he says, "and we're also celebrating a life."

Dineen will wake up early to witness the historic service live from London.

He expects the pageantry be unlike anything he’s ever seen before. It’s also important to him to honour the late monarch’s life of service.

"She did the job right until the very end, until 96," he says, "that's incredible if you think about it. If we could all do that, that'd be pretty cool."

Maggie Archibald remembers her late Majesty as a "very gracious, very kind, and very engaged individual."

Archibald plans to attend Nova Scotia’s special multi-faith ceremony Monday at 2 p.m., at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Halifax.

Sitting in the public gardens Thursday morning, Archibald recalls attending a Royal garden party in London three years ago, courtesy of the High Commission of Canada.

She and her sister were told they would have an opportunity to meet a member of the Royal Family.

"And then the Queen starts walking down our line and that's when we start freaking out because it's the Queen, coming our way!"

The resulting four minute conversation left a lasting impression on Archibald, and inspires her to honour the Queen’s sense of duty.

"Out of respect and with that meeting I had with her," says Archibald. "I think I need to be there, and pay tribute and reflect.”

"It's been very moving all week being able to watch this all unfold," says Barry Mackenzie of the Monarchist League of Canada.

A recent online survey from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies found 48 per cent of those polled plan to watch the funeral.

To Mackenzie, that number is significant, "Because I think we've come to realize how significant the Queen was as part of the fabric of our national life."

He says the funeral will be the kind of event only rarely experienced in history.

"Certainly, most of us remember getting up early and watching the funeral service for the Princess of Wales, and five years later for the Queen Mother," he says, "but this is unlike that, this is a state funeral, and this is something Britain hasn’t observed since 1965, the death of (Sir) Winston Churchill."

That same survey however, found that only a quarter of respondents said they had been even moderately personally impacted by the Queen’s death.

But for some Maritimers, no matter what one may think of the monarchy, marking the end of an era matters.

"While I respect all the different opinions," says Archibald, "it's also very important to still reflect and remember someone who did good as well."

"It'll be an amazing sight," adds Dineen, "and it will be a sad day for a lot of people."