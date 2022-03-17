A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headphones.

It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.

The couple is looking to hang up the headphones after 20 years.

“It’s been a real experience meeting all these people and being able to get to know them a little bit, to interview them. And I’ve enjoyed it,” said Norm Rudock.

It started as a common passion for music and Norm’s idea to impress Treana by saying he was starting a radio station.

It worked, and the two have been the sole owners of 94.7 The Storm since 2002 and 89.5 Core Country since last year.

Focusing on local events and people was the secret for Rudock, including a weekly segment with the local school vice principal, Len Lorenz.

“Anytime you turn on one of Norm or Treana’s radio stations, you always know what’s going on in the community, and their community involvement has always been first and foremost, and it’s been much appreciated,” said Lorenz.

He says the local focus will be important for the new owners who take over the stations.

“It is local, and whoever steps into their role, being able to keep that community focus is going to be very important.”

While the residents of Nipawin and surrounding areas won’t get to hear “Norm’s Storm Chopper” segments anymore, Norm and Treana are looking forward to someone taking over with some fresh ideas and the same community focus.