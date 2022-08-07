A Sault triathlete is a rising international competitor

Taylor Corelli has been competing in triathlons and ironman competitions for less than two years and her results are beyond her own expectations.

The 31-year-old Sault Ste. Marie native has racked up three podium finishes so far this year.

Among those, are two first place finishes the MultiSport Canada Triathlon in Gravenhurst and the Ironman 70.3 in Muskoka - qualifying for the World Ironmans this October in Utah.

Her most recent, the Canadian National Triathlon Championship, where she earned the bronze medal and a spot on the Canadian national team, competing in Spain next year.

"It hasn't really sunk in, I'm just very much in shock. I'm just trying to have fun, it feels really fun. I've always like to push myself to the limits. I've been an athlete my whole life and I'm not ready to stop," said Corelli

Sherri Smith started coaching Corelli in triathlons when she was a teen.

Corelli once again picked up the sport following the pandemic and her coach is thrilled at the results.

"I'm just over the moon. She deserves it, she works very hard. And there's nothing better than watching somebody achieve their goals," said Smith.

In order for Corelli to compete on the world stage, she needs financial support.

Smith recently created a GoFundMe to cover the expenses for the Triathlon Nationals in Spain, and October's Ironman World Championship in Utah.

It's currently over 66 per cent of the way to its goal.

"The athletic community is very tight knit and everyone always comes together. I just never really anticipated it would be for me. I'm just so grateful people are believing in me and trusting me to put the effort in and do a good job of representing the Sault and Ontario and Canada," said Corelli.