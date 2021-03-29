A sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized during a traffic stop in Peterborough

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun and drugs during a traffic stop in Peterborough County from a vehicle they say was stolen more than a week ago.

According to police, officers pulled the vehicle over for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Lansdowne Street West around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

After an investigation, police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle stolen from the city of Peterborough on March 20 and say it was involved in several break and enters throughout Peterborough County.

After searching the vehicle, police seized several items of stolen property, along with a sawed-off shotgun and drugs.

A 43-year-old man from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township and a 39-year-old man from Otonabee-South Monaghan Township now face several charges and are scheduled to appear in a Peterborough court in May.