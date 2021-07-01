A sea of orange, as thousands attend Turtle Island healing walk

Victoria park is a sea of orange Thursday morning, as thousands gather for the Turtle Island healing walk in downtown London Ont.

Local community members and members from surrounding areas are expected to attend along with thousands of City residents, to honour Indigenous lives lost to residential school systems.

Chief Jason Henry of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation speaking to crowd, July 1 2021 (Brent Lale/CTV News)

London Police Service is reminding motorists to expect traffic delays.

London Police Service is reminding motorists to expect traffic delays.

Meanwhile, City of London officials say the Canadian flag at City Hall will be flying at half mast to 'acknowledge the deep impacts this continues to have on Indigenous people.'

