A seasonal fall day in Ottawa

Expect seasonal, early fall temperatures in Ottawa on Sunday.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 18 C with a mainly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon.

There's a good chance of showers overnight with a low of 10 C.

Monday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a good chance of showers through the day and a high of 18 C.

Tuesday's looking sunny with a high of 16 C.

Overnight temperatures Monday and Tuesday are in the single digits, with lows of around 4 C and 5 C.

Clouds are in the outlook for Wednesday with a high of 15 C.