A seasonal Saturday with a chance of showers in Ottawa
Environment Canada is forecasting a mainly cloudy day in Ottawa with a chance to see a bit of rain.
The forecast for Saturday includes a seasonal high of around 12 C, with a mainly cloudy sky and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
The UV index is 5, or moderate.
A 40 per cent chance of showers lingers overnight with a low of 5 C. Fog patches are expected to form overnight but should dissipate Sunday morning.
Sunday's outlook is slightly warmer than average, with a high of 15 C, and a 40 per cent chance of showers, including the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with a high of 15 C.
Clouds and a chance of showers are in the outlook for Tuesday. Wednesday's forecast is unseasonably cold with the potential for rain or snow.