A second patron at Junior’s Sportsbar in Cambridge tests positive for COVID-19: outbreak grows to 8 cases

Another patron from Junior’s Sportsbar and Grill in Cambridge has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials declared an outbreak at the restaurant last month, with as many as 200 patrons potentially exposed to the disease.

Earlier this week a spokesperson confirmed Public Health has reached out to all individuals identified as high risk, including patrons.

Six staff members have previously tested positive for COVID-19. The first patron tested positive earlier this week.

This bring the total number of cases linked to outbreak to eight.