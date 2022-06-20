A section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road will soon be open to buses only during the day

A section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax will soon be closed to vehicles, except for buses, most of the day, seven days a week.

Beginning July 4 until June 2023, only buses will be allowed to drive down Spring Garden Road from Queen to South Park streets between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday, including weekends.

The city says the pilot project is part of the "Imagine Spring Garden Road streetscaping project."

The section of Spring Garden Road will be reopened to vehicle traffic from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Cyclists and pedestrians will continue to have access to the street at all times and access to businesses will also be maintained, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Other adjustments include:

Vehicle access will be maintained on Spring Garden southbound on Birmingham Street, northbound on Dresden Row, and northbound on Brenton Street -- with a left turn required at Spring Garden -- from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Clyde Street will be converted to two-way, between South Park and Brenton streets, to support area circulation.

Stopping is not permitted on the street outside of designated loading areas. On and off-street parking, including accessible parking, as well as on-street loading, are located on side streets.

The bus-only pilot was approved by regional council in December 2021.

"Spring Garden Road is a busy and vibrant street, with thousands of people who commute through the area daily," said HRM.

Bus-only lanes help to make transit more reliable. Less traffic means less noise, cleaner air, and a better pedestrian experience.