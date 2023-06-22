iHeartRadio

A section of Ridout Street will be closed overnight


Construction on Ridout Street, as seen on June 22, 2023. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

Ridout Street will be closed from Fullarton Street to York street overnight Thursday evening.

The closure is part of city paving work, which starts at 7 p.m. and finishes Friday morning at 7 a.m.

During this time, a signed detour will be in place guiding motorists through Dufferin Avenue and York Street.

Sidewalk access will be maintained and businesses will remain open during the construction.

