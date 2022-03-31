'A significant step': Calgary opens process to find company to build the Green Line

It's less than half of the total project, but it's also the "most technically complex section" of Calgary's new LRT line and the city is looking for the right development partner to complete it.

The City of Calgary announced it has released the request for qualifications (RFQ) for Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT, which will allow it to choose a company that will work alongside the team on progressing the design of the project.

Officials say the release of the RFQ is "an exciting milestone" for the Green Line LRT project.

"Following extensive consultation with the market and alignment of all funding partners, the Green Line Board has approved a collaborative procurement strategy to build Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT project," said Don Fairbairn, chair, Green Line Board, in a release.

"The RFQ is a significant step towards delivering this important city-shaping project."

Phase 1 of the Green Line includes:

18 kilometres of LRT track;

13 stations, including underground and elevated station buildings;

Bridge structures;

Park and Ride facilities; and

A maintenance storage facility for light rail vehicles.

The city says the RFQ will also help to reduce risks for the project and its schedule and support job creation in Calgary.

'UNDERSCORES THESE FEARS'

A group that represents construction workers in the City of Calgary says it's concerned about the scope of the project set out by the provincial government and its impact on local businesses being able to get into the RFQ.

The Calgary Construction Association (CCA) says the Kenney government's "unilateral insistence on a large, bundled mega-project" means that only large foreign companies will be able to step into the role of developer.

"Based on the global performance on projects of this nature, this does not bode well for the prospect of final costs to the taxpayer, nor does it provide confidence in how local contractors, suppliers and service providers will be treated," the CCA said in a release.

"Today’s announcement and scope of work anticipated in Phase 1 of the project underscores these fears."

The organization says it has engaged with both the City of Calgary and the Green Line team for more than three years and continues to support the project, but all related work should remain local.

"Projects like the Green Line LRT are for Calgarians - and should be built and managed by Calgarians. We remain hopeful that the Green Line team acknowledges these concerns as they consider the selection of a Development Partner in early 2023 following the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage."

Further information about the procurement process, as well as details on the Green Line project itself, can be found on the City of Calgary's website.