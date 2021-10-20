iHeartRadio

A single winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Tuesday's $55 million jackpot has been won by a single ticket holder in the Prairies.

However, the four $1 million Maxmillion prizes went unclaimed.

The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 22 will be an estimated $14 million.

