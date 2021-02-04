Weaved throughout an apple orchard in a rural part of south-east Ottawa is a skater’s paradise.

"I think this is great," said Margo Borschewski who laced up at RiverOak Skating Trail in Metcalfe on Thursday. "It’s something we’ve been wanting to try for a while and so we thought today was the perfect day to do it."

The trail is more than three kilometres long and features various loops with flat, uphill, and downhill portions.

"Lots of adventure through the trees, we’re partially lit up at night so you can enjoy a nice night skate and there’s plenty of room for everybody to get on the trails and keep their physical distance,” said owner Trevor Jamieson.

Jamieson said he has noticed more people are lacing up and visiting because of the pandemic.

"We do see more people finding out about us and getting out and looking for something to do, to get outside, get some fresh air and get some exercise which is great, that’s why we started this thing in the first place,” Jamieson said.

The trail is open Wednesday-Sunday with reservations required on weekends. Masks are mandatory inside and when skaters are lacing up. Masks are also recommended while skating.

"We really like to support local businesses at this time so I thought it was perfect," said Rosanne Popp. "It reminds me of skating on the pond in my backyard when I was a kid."

The property also features a bonfire and about four kilometres of hiking and snowshoe trails.