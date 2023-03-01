'A slap in the face': Advocate questions shift in city priorities following catalyst committee recommendations

As city residents reacted to a report presented to Regina executive committee Wednesday, local housing advocate Alysia Johnson is questioning the city’s shift in priorities.

The catalyst committee publicly released its report late last week, recommending five projects across Regina, costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

The committee’s report stated, “Regina rates highly for average income with comparable cities,” with a total of just over $58,000.

Johnson believes the recommendations are a huge shift in priority from just 10 weeks ago when council cut $2.9 million from the 2023 operating budget and disregarded funding for a solution to Regina’s housing crisis.

“[It’s] a slap in the face,” she said. “We couldn’t give even $10 a month to the people that have icicles on their beards this morning.”

During budget deliberations in December, multiple councilors denounced an increase in the mil-rate to a proposed 4.67 per cent. They went on to approve an increase of 3.67 per cent.

Counc. Lori Bresciani said on Dec. 16, 2022, “Times are tough for everyone and I think that we know that we need to balance this budget in the most, fairest way.”

According to the catalyst committee’s report, the average Regina household has over $48,000 in disposable income per year, ranking second of the compared cities.

“We couldn’t look at any new spending, not even one cent, for people experiencing homelessness,” Johnson said.

“[This] is night and day from the picture that was painted at budget.”

More details to come…