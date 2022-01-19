'A slap in the face': Edmonton police leader upset with Madu; Kenney not answering questions

The leader of Edmonton's police association joined a growing list of people Wednesday who are calling for Kaycee Madu to step down permanently as Alberta's minister of justice and solicitor general.

Madu is embroiled in controversy after he admitted that he called the city's police chief after he received a distracted-driving ticket last March.

Madu paid the ticket, but still insists his phone was in his pocket before he was pulled over.

The MLA for Edmonton-South West, who is Black, said he called because he wanted to make sure he wasn't being surveilled or racially profiled by the Edmonton Police Service.

"I thought it was preposterous to make such an allegation," said S/Sgt. Michael Elliott, president of the Edmonton Police Association.

"I may get in trouble for saying this, but it's like a slap in the face to my colleagues," he told CTV News Edmonton.

In an explanation posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Madu referred to a case involving the Lethbridge Police Service.

Last July, LPS officers Sgt. Jason Carrier and Const. Keon Woronuk were temporarily demoted after admitting they tracked MLA Shannon Phillips and took photographs of her for personal and political reasons.

"First, due to the timing of the incident, I wanted to ensure that I was not being unlawfully surveilled following the Lethbridge Police Service controversy, and on my way to Legislature on a day I was meeting with the media to answer questions on Lethbridge Police Service," Madu wrote.

"Second, I also raised concerns around profiling of racial minorities that was in the media at the time and wanted the Chief to hear about my own experience. As Minister, these are concerns that were constantly being brought to my attention."

Madu said EPS Chief Dale McFee assured him he wasn't being watched or profiled, so the MLA accepted him at his word.

Elliott said he personally knows the officer that pulled over Madu and called the MLA's concerns "shameful and preposterous."

"We're out there 24/7 trying to assist and help the citizens every day. This was an infraction in a school zone, where there's children around, and giving a ticket for that is the appropriate measure," Elliott explained.

"But to look up and try to make an accusation, or to try to draw some parallel that it's race related, is unfathomable."

Elliott said EPS members who receive traffic tickets are not supposed to reach out to a supervisor or higher ranking officer about that because "it's just wrong."

Meanwhile, Premier Jason Kenney has not yet answered questions about when he knew about the incident and why it went unreported for 10 months.

Meanwhile, Premier Jason Kenney has not yet answered questions about when he knew about the incident and why it went unreported for 10 months.

