A small corner deli in Sarnia, Ont. is paying it forward, one post-it at a time

A small deli in Sarnia is making a big impact in the community through its ‘Pending Meal’ program.

It was a busy Thursday afternoon inside Vicks Corner Deli and it's not just the tasty sandwiches, soups and salads that are attracting costumers.

But rather an opportunity to help someone in need.

"Everyone and anyone has been reaching out and donating to us,” says Brian Vickery, co-owner of Vicks Corner Deli.

It's dubbed ‘the pending meal’ — a campaign that is helping the downtown deli give back to its community one post-it at a time.

"I think it's a fantastic program, I couldn't be more thrilled to participate in it myself,” says Blake Morrison, a high school teacher who stopped by during his lunch to support the great cause and enjoy a tasty sandwich.

Vickery says he came up with the idea while out walking his dog one morning.

"I ran into a lady that recognized me from the deli, and handed me $20 and said when I went into work, if I saw anyone in need or anyone struggling to buy them lunch,” he says.

Vickery says it hasn't even been a week since they started the program but they are already overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

"I love the idea, locally supporting the community during this time is fantastic," says Brent Freer, who came by to donate a meal.

The pay it forward program is very simple. People can make a donation in person, online or by e-transfer, and a post-it note goes up inside the deli.

"I thought this was a great idea and I had to come down to support it,” said Megan Nichol who donated two combos and wrote down ‘happy new year’ on her two post-it notes.

To date, over 1,200 soups and 700 sandwiches have been donated.

"It's not just the homeless, but anyone who's struggling, can come in, grab one of our post-its, give it to us, and we'll make them either a soup, a sandwich or a salad,” says Vickery.

“The people that have been utilizing it, are just as happy as can be, and as gracious as can be and that makes that makes everything worth it.”

And what initially began as a temporary way to help people during the winter months, will likely continue permanently.

"People are having a rough time, they're struggling year round, not just in the winter time. So you know if we can keep it going all the time than we will,” added Vickery.

The program is encouraging others to spread kindness. Adam Kilner came down to donate masks that his congregation made for people in need.

"We just want to make sure that people on our streets have access to the things that they need to have access because it's the right thing to do,” said Kilner.

And it's just that, the right thing to do is drawing hundreds of people to this small corner deli — with a big heart.