A smaller Friday the 13th to be expected in Port Dover, Ont.

Norfolk County council declared Friday the 13th a non-event due to COVID-19 earlier this summer, but hasn't stopped some from coming out for the Port Dover tradition.

The unsanctioned event normally draws thousands of motorcyclists to Port Dover, but in light of public health restrictions, it may look different than previous events.

There will be no entertainment, vendors or scheduled events, and those who do attend are encouraged to follow public health guidelines such as physically distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP is also encouraging everyone to drive with extra caution.

“To all of the motoring public, please be aware that there are motorcyclists on our roadway and make sure everyone gets home safe to their families," Sanchuk said in a tweet.

"You will see an increased police presence in Port Dover so that police will respond to any calls for service that may arise or any traffic issues that come to our attention. If you are coming to Port Dover, please make sure that you act in a safe mature and responsible manner.”

Slow start to #FridayThe13th however #Motorcycle enthusiasts are arriving in #PortDover. Please make sure YOU #PayAttention and #drivesafe. Remember to check twice it will save a life! @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/e4vOAHq9vn

Tomorrow is #FridayThe13th. Expect to see an influx of #Motorcycle enthusiasts descend on #PortDover. Make sure YOU put safety as a priority. #RoadSafety is everyone's business. Please #DriveSafe, check blind spots and always check twice, it will save a life. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/HMRoBwlDqt