"A smashing success": Organizers thrilled by crowds at Sault pride events

Pridefest in Sault Ste. Marie continued this weekend with the Pride Stride & Ride. Participants showed their Pride by running – or walking – a 1K, 3K or 5K course. It was small, but enthusiastic turnout for the event, which was sponsored by Strong Minds.

"Because this is geared toward LGBTQ, we do want to have our community know that Strong Minds supports that, and we are a safe space for anybody who is in that community," said company CEO Amanda Lambert.

Lambert was on hand to make sure the participants were properly warmed up for their run along the waterfront.

Sault Pride Chair Amanda Zuke told CTV News the first week of Pridefest has gone well.

"We're running for another week," she said.

"We've got stuff happening through to next weekend as well, but certainly, the first week of PrideFest has been… I would call it a smashing success. We've had great crowds."

Some of the upcoming Pridefest events include a Healthy Sexuality Clinic hosted by Algoma Public Health, a youth bowling night, 'Bears, Beers and Bingo' and a drag show.

A full schedule can be found on Sault Pride’s website.