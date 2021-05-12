A sneak peak at the new trains for Ottawa's Trillium Line

Mayor Jim Watson is showing off the new trains that will run on the extended Trillium Line.

On Twitter, Watson showed a picture of the Stadler FLIRT trains, currently being assembled In Switzerland.

The Stadler FLIRT trains are 80 metres long and can carry 420 passengers, twice as many as the trains that operated on the O-Train line from Bayview to South Keys.

The seven Stadler FLIRT trains SNC Lavalin will provide for the system are expected to be delivered this year.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022 on the expanded O-Train Line 2 from Bayview Station to Limebank Road, with a link to the Ottawa Airport.

In March, the city said it was reviewing possible delays in construction on the north-south LRT extension.

