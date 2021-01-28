Hey… is that… is that something positive in sight?

Our southwesterly and westerly wind flow aloft will reset into the weekend. That's going to bring us back to warm, dry, sunny conditions for a brief spell – and when I say "warm", I mean 4 C. Don't expect much more than that!

First, we have a downright frosty one today, where our wind chill swings beneath -20 again, which may assist in triggering more flurries. Our temperature and dew point temperature are again hugging one another, which will bring mist.

Yesterday's little shortwave has pushed on to Saskatchewan, but dropped in nearly five centimetres of that fluffy, airy snow. A good bit of that remains on the roads today, so drive carefully!

David Spence tracked this info down yesterday and I percolated the key points onto a single board:

Every decade, Environment Canada outputs a 30-year cycle of data. Looking at the averages as that 30-year block advances, you can see a pretty clear rise.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, afternoon scattered flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -9 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -8 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -4 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: snow developing, low -11 C

Our photos today are from Wyn, Murray, and Tab, all capitalizing on the beauty of winter!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield