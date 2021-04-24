A snowy Sunday followed by melting

The snowfall intensifies Saturday night and continues to fall through Sunday.

Snowfall warnings in place for Kananaskis Country and along the foothills to the U.S. borders. These areas could receive 20-40 cm of snow and possibly even higher amounts for higher elevation areas.

Accumulation for Calgary could add up to 5-10 cm by the end of Sunday.

For areas east of Highway 2, that snow transitions to rain in the early afternoon as temperatures warm up well above freezing.

By Monday, temperatures return to seasonal in the double digits, and get even warmer through the later half of the week.

Here’s the five day:

Saturday Night:

Chance of flurries, transitioning to snow overnight

Overnight: -2°C

Sunday:

Periods of snow, tapering to flurries in the afternoon

Daytime high: 2°C

Overnight: Clearing, -4°C

Monday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 13°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 2°C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -1°C

Wednesday:

Sun and cloud mixed

Daytime high: 15°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 5°C

Thursday: