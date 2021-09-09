'A social butterfly who loved life': Girl dead after crash between scooter and truck in Saskatoon

A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after a truck and the scooter she was riding collided on Thursday morning, Saskatoon police say.

The crash occurred on the 600 block of 33rd Street West around 9 a.m., police said in a news release.

The girl's mother, Rochelle Dubois, identified her to CTV News as Baeleigh Emily Maurice.

"Baeleigh loved to ride her scooter around the village while she made friends everywhere she went. She will forever be loved and missed dearly," Dubois said.

"Baeleigh was a social butterfly who loved life and was dedicated to her family. She was the best big sister and wanted to build her own house in Saskatoon when she was done university."

Keith Beckstrand lives in the area where the crash occurred.

"My heart goes out to her family. I'm just shocked that this would happen so close to where I live, and it's a terrible thing," said Beckstrand.

Dubois said her daughter was a student at Mayfair Community School.

Saskatoon Public Schools spokesperson Veronica Baker said in a statement that the school division "is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of this young student and our thoughts are with the student’s family and loved ones."

"We have additional counselling support at the school to provide assistance for any students or staff members who need it," reads the statement.

Two of Dubois' friends have created a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, saying "everything and anything helps."

— with files from Tyler Barrow

