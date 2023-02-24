A sombre anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine

Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.

Many of those in attendance were Ukrainians who themselves escaped the war.

Valeriia Yelshynova escaped her home near Ukraine’s capital. When bombings began, she and her cat rushed for refuge in a Kyiv bomb shelter.

"The life before and the life after ... it's like a movie," said Yelshynova, in an interview with CTV News.

She eventually made it to Calgary where her aunt lives.

Yelshynova is grateful she found a good job and is safe in Canada but struggles with emotions for her family and friends back home, still living under the threat of deadly airstrikes and massive power outages.

"I'm sad, I'm confused, sometimes I feel helpless. I'm so glad that they are still alive."

A BELL TOLLS

Thousands have been killed in the past year. A bell tolling and moment of silence outside Calgary's municipal building honoured those lives. Calgary Tower shone blue and yellow, commemorating 365 days since the conflict began.

Thirteen-year-old Matvey Ilchenko fled the fighting with his mother and their dog in October.

"My city is every day have bombing," Ilchenko said.

Now living in Calgary, he is making Ukrainian symbols with his 3D printer to help spread a message of hope.

"I stand with Ukraine."

He is selling them for a small fee and invites anyone who wants one to reach out to him on Facebook or Telegram.

Despite the frosty weather, the warmth and support of people this evening on Parliamentary Hill was feeling in the air. Thank you, Canadians, for standing with Ukraine!



With unwavering faith



With bowing gratitude



With lifelong memory



Let's stand for Victory ����✌️ pic.twitter.com/MpJyRUjzTo

GRATEFUL

Yelshynova says she is grateful for everyone standing with Ukraine.

"There is still war in the heart of Europe," Yelshynova said. "There is still people who are dying, there are still people who are suffering because of air science and missiles And I want to say also thank-you - big thank-you - to Canadians."

On the one-year anniversary of the conflict, Canada announced it will send four more tanks and ammunition to Ukraine. Alberta’s government is increasing funding up to $27.3 million to help Ukrainian evacuees with housing, language and financial supports.

One year ago today, Putin launched a brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But even in the face of immense cruelty, Ukraine still stands strong. Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures to continue supporting Ukraine. Details: https://t.co/qkJ7nbRlYT