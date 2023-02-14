A special weather statement is in effect for most of southern Ontario

Hang on to your hat, a low pressure system is on the move and will bring strong wind gusts near 80 km/h to London-Middlesex and surrounding areas beginning early Wednesday afternoon.

This system will start with light rainfall close to 4 a.m., and you can expect showers to linger for the Wednesday morning commute. Showers will ease off and skies will clear before noon, allowing strong winds to develop and the potential for record warmth.

It is going to feel to like late March or early April and record highs will be challenged in southern Ontario as temperatures soar close to 15C.

The record in London for Feb. 15 is 11.7C and was set back in 1954.

The extreme warmth will be short lived as temperature dip back to 5C Thursday, followed by a brief blast of cold air on Friday.

Here is a look at London's forecast for the rest of the week