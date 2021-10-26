A spooktacular forecast? More rain expected heading into Halloween weekend

After a soaking of rain Monday the region should get a couple days to dry off before more is expected heading into the Halloween weekend, but it’s unclear if umbrellas are needed for trick or treating.

Southwestern Ontario has seen a significant amount of rain in the past 24 hours with some areas still experiencing the odd scattered shower Tuesday morning.

In London there remains a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the area this morning and early afternoon. The high for Tuesday is 9 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday promise to be dryer and warmer.

Tomorrow will bring overcast skies with a high of 13 degrees while Thursday will be most sunny and a high of 15.

The rain is forecasted to return Friday with a high of 11 degrees.

Saturday will also likely be a little wet with a 70 per cent chance of showers, but what about Halloween itself?

As of Tuesday morning the forecast for Sunday is a high of 10 degrees with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Keeping in mind the spooky spectacle is still several days away, that forecast can change, but it might be best to have an umbrella just in case.