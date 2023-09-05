A star is brewed: Animal lovers fundraise for BC SPCA for chance to see pet’s face on beer cans

A friendly competition is brewing in British Columbia as the SPCA seeks donations in exchange for local celebrity status.

This month, the BC SPCA is launching its second-ever “Make My Pet a Yellow Dog Brewing Star” contest, offering top fundraisers the chance to see their pet’s face on a limited-edition beer can.

Starting Tuesday, people aged 19 and older can enter the competition, which closes on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Since the beer will be sold in packs of four, that’s how many future cover stars there will be—with three awarded based on funds raised, while one pet will be chosen in a draw from those who brought in $100 worth of donations or more.

Alina Wilson, BC SPCA’s senior officer of digital giving, says 2,132 pets competed in last year’s contest, raising $181,613 for the organization.

A two-year-old rescue dog named Timber single-handedly brought in $8,600 for SPCA programs, earning first place in the 2022 competition.

Second place went to Maisy, a blind and deaf senior dog that was rescued from a ditch on B.C.’s so-called Highway of Tears. The special needs Corgi-cross raised $8,250.

Peggy, who is described by her owner as “a small but mighty Morkie,” came in third place with $8,230 in donations, with the fourth spot given to a blue heeler rescue named Tundra through the draw.

“Each animal is unique and special, and we were delighted to see these four win the places on the beer labels,” wrote Wilson in an email to CTV News.

She says the stakes of this year’s contest will be higher than the first, with three runner up spots up for grabs.

“We were so moved by the kind efforts of participants last year that we wanted to be able to show our gratitude to more of the top fundraisers,” explained Wilson.

The prize for “paw-rents” of the runner ups includes a pair of customized beer glasses decorated with their pet’s face, one four-pack of the contest beer, a $50 gift card to Yellow Dog Brewing and some brewery merchandise.

Custom beer glasses will also be awarded to the top four winners.

Melinda Coghill, Yellow Dog Brewing’s founder and owner, says last year’s contest was such a huge success that there was no question as to whether there should be a 2023 edition.

“People love the idea of having their pet’s face on the cans, and the entire province of B.C. really got behind us,” said Coghill in a statement on BC SPCA’s website.

“It’s a wonderful way to share your cherished pet with the world…We can’t wait to honour the winning animals with a place on our beer cans,” she continued.

Once the winners are selected, the limited-edition four pack will be available to purchase across the province.

Proceeds from the contest will support the work of the BC SPCA, which helps protect and care for more than 118,000 animals each year, according to the organization’s website.

More details on how to enter the competition are available online. There were 242 entries as of Tuesday afternoon, with a dog named Samson leading the race with $880 in donations.