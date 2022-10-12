'A stark reminder': Four Ontario police officers killed in one month

Four police officers have been killed in a month in Ontario, serving as a “stark reminder” of the dangers of policing, says the Police Association of Ontario (PAO).

On Tuesday night, South Simcoe Police Constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell were fatally shot while responding to a residential disturbance call, marking the third and fourth officer deaths in the province this month.

In a statement issued Wednesday, PAO highlighted just how deadly the last four weeks have been for police forces across the province.

“This is the fourth police officer death in Ontario in the past month,” the association said.

“To put that in perspective: at the Canadian Police and Peace Officers Memorial in Ottawa on Sept. 25, six officers were honoured from across the entire country who died in the line of duty over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021.”

President Mark Baxter said the entire policing community is feeling the “tremendous loss.”

“Incidents like this cause us all to pause and reflect,” Baxter said. “This is a reminder of the unwavering courage, bravery and devotion they display every time [officers] put on their uniform.”

CONST. DEVON NORTHRUP AND CONST. MORGAN RUSSELL

Northrup and Russell were shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line in Innisfil, Ont. Tuesday.

Northrup was rushed to a hospital in Barrie by emergency run. He died in the hospital, police said. Russell was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect died at the scene following an interaction with police.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Simcoe Chief of Police Andrew Fletcher said Northrup was 33 years old and a 6-year member of the service. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit.

“Northrup is survived by his partner, his parents and his many close friends. He also served as a member of our mental health Crisis Outreach and Support Team and the Emergency Response Unit,” Fletcher said.

Morgan, 54, was a 33-year veteran of the service.

“He was assigned to uniform patrol and was a trained crisis negotiator. He is survived by his wife and two teenage children,” Fletcher said.

CONST. TRAVIS GILLESPIE

On Sept. 14, York Regional Police Constable Travis Gillespie was killed while driving to work at around 6 a.m. when he was involved in a collision along Major Mackenzie Drive East in Markham, Ont.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 23-year-old Hajou Zhou of Toronto, was charged with impaired driving causing death.

A funeral was held for Gillespie on Sept. 22.

Gillespie joined YPR in Dec. 2019. Before then, he was a Metrolinx/GO Transit Sergeant for 11 years. The Northumberland County native also volunteered at Community Living and Primal Mixed Martial Arts Academy in Leslieville.

CONST. ANDREW HONG

Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong, 48, was one of three people fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.

Hong was shot at close range in an unprovoked attack while on lunch break at a Mississauga Tim Hortons. Investigators have said they believe the gunman, later identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, was “looking for a police officer.”

After traveling across the GTA, shooting three more individuals, two of whom died from their injuries, Petrie was found in a cemetery in Hamilton, where he was fatally shot by police.

Family members, friends, dignitaries, and thousands of officers gathered on Sept. 21 for Hong's funeral, remembering him as a “larger than life” character, a loveable practical joker who was affable and well-liked by all who met him.

Hong was with the Toronto Police Service for 22 years prior to his death.