A step back in time for March Break at Fanshawe Pioneer Village
If you are looking for economical activities for the kids or grandkids this March Break, Fanshawe Pioneer Village (FPV) is running a special event.
Through Friday, the village is offering multiple activities indoors and out.
In the visitor centre, there are games and interactive projects. They include knitting, weaving, colouring, and even miniature log house building.
In addition, there is an eye spy display and a special mystery artifact challenge.
The activities run from 10 a.m. until 3. p.m.
Visitors can also walk through the historic Fanshawe Pioneer Village grounds.
“Our public season, where you can go into the buildings, starts the May long weekend,” said Morgan Shropshall, an FPV education coordinator. “But right now we have our winter walks. This is the last week for our winter walks, they do end on Friday. So again, during the March Break, you can for a walk of the grounds and see the buildings.”
Admission to the event is free, but donations are encouraged.
