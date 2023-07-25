A stormy play by Shakespeare on Georgian Bay
With a backdrop of its namesake lake, Theatre Georgian Bay (TGB) proudly returns to the Shipyards Amphitheatre with its 2023 Bard on the Bay production of Shakespeare's The Tempest.
With sorcerers and shipwrecked princesses, TGB's production of one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays incorporates elements of music and dance in a family-friendly fashion.
The Tempest will run for 12 performances beginning July 27 until August 7 at 6 p.m. daily.
The series has been running since 2016 as an accessible and scenic option for audiences to enjoy the works of classic literature by one of history's most famous authors.
In a statement from TGB, the company says it is hosting the play on a pay-what-you-can basis.
"The company hopes to attract even more families and individuals with a passion for great storytelling and unique theatrical experiences without the pressure of breaking the bank," TGB's statement read.
For information on supporting Theatre Georgian Bay and its Bard on the Bay productions, visit the company's new website here.
